Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,379 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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