Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $379.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $409.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average of $250.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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