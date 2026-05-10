ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 13,020 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 526.75, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 654,018 shares of company stock valued at $80,903,197 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Datadog Q1 2026 Financial Results

Datadog delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with Q1 revenue of about $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 both ahead of estimates, while management lifted FY 2026 and Q2 guidance well above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Analyst price target hikes

Several major Wall Street firms raised price targets after the results, including Citigroup, RBC, Piper Sandler, Wedbush, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, and others, reinforcing the bullish case and supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. RBC commentary on Datadog

Management highlighted strong demand across AI-native and non-AI customers, plus growth in larger customers and new product launches, which suggests the growth story is broadening beyond one-time earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Options activity report

Heavy call-option buying and elevated trading volume indicate strong short-term momentum, but some of the move may be trader-driven and could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CTO, general counsel, and a director, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, which may temper enthusiasm for some investors even though the sales were scheduled in advance. SEC filing for insider sale

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here