ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 18.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,713,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $5,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Key Headlines Impacting Corteva

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Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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