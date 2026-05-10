ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $2.79 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 207.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 250.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $277,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,044,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $213,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 426.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 909,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 191.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 852,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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More Tapestry News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tapestry beat fiscal third-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $1.92 billion, and also raised full-year guidance, which points to improving business momentum. Business Wire release

Tapestry beat fiscal third-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $1.92 billion, and also raised full-year guidance, which points to improving business momentum. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on TPR to $200 from $190 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga report

JPMorgan raised its price target on TPR to $200 from $190 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180 target, adding to the list of analysts turning more constructive after the earnings update. Benzinga report

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180 target, adding to the list of analysts turning more constructive after the earnings update. Neutral Sentiment: Tapestry announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, which supports shareholder returns but is not a major near-term catalyst. Earnings transcript

Tapestry announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, which supports shareholder returns but is not a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, shares were pressured by concerns about tariffs and weaker performance at Kate Spade, suggesting investors are focusing on margin and brand-mix risks. Zacks article

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.29 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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