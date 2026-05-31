ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $326.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,822 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $326,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 270,931 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $62,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 35,068 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,378 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels.

Truist raised its price target on Amazon and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has room to climb from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS.

Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is drawing attention after the AI startup’s valuation surged, with several reports noting that Amazon benefits as Anthropic grows and that the relationship could become an increasingly valuable long-term asset for AWS. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine.

Snowflake’s $6 billion AWS commitment and strong earnings have highlighted continued enterprise demand for Amazon Web Services, supporting the view that Amazon’s cloud business remains a key growth engine. Positive Sentiment: Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion.

Multiple stories emphasized Amazon’s AI momentum, including AWS’s fastest growth in 15 quarters and plans to expand Bedrock with more advanced model offerings, reinforcing expectations that AI will keep driving revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Article: Jim Cramer Explains One of the Reasons “Amazon Stock Has Been Going Ever Higher”

Prominent investors and commentators, including Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer, were cited as bullish on Amazon, which can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Article: Amazon says it shut down a token leaderboard: 'Don't use AI just to use AI'

Amazon shut down an internal AI leaderboard after employees exaggerated usage scores, a sign the company is trying to control AI spending and improve discipline rather than a direct business setback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst.

Coverage around Amazon nearing the $3 trillion market-cap milestone and outperforming since earnings is supportive, but it mostly reflects momentum already built into the stock rather than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang.

Australia’s competition regulator sued Amazon’s local unit over children’s backpacks lacking required battery warning labels, adding a regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited.

Blue Origin’s rocket explosion created a negative headline for Jeff Bezos’s broader empire, though the direct impact on Amazon is limited. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also raised concerns about rising AI capital spending and margin pressure, which could matter if Amazon’s infrastructure buildout accelerates faster than monetization.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,552,494. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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