ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,991 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

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Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 23.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

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Trending Headlines about Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Monster Beverage earnings report

Monster Beverage reported first-quarter EPS of $0.58, beating the $0.53 consensus estimate, on revenue of $2.32 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Sales rose 22.6% year over year, supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $88 from $86 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in Monster Beverage’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong.

Deutsche Bank lifted its target to $94 from $88 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside if growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating.

Wells Fargo increased its target to $87 from $85 and maintained an overweight rating, while Evercore raised its target to $95 from $90 and kept an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted particularly strong international demand, with overseas sales up sharply and now making up a larger share of total revenue. This supports the growth story, but investors may still watch whether that momentum persists.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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