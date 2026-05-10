ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

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Insmed Stock Down 3.6%

INSM stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $44,512,131.15. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,589 shares of company stock worth $27,441,807. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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