ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 1,837 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $32,564,911 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EME stock opened at $920.72 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $436.61 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $781.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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