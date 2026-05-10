ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock worth $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the sale, the director owned 648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $560.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $585.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.30 and a 12-month high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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