ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 17,812 Shares of onsemi $ON

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,282,308. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $103.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. onsemi has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

More onsemi News

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onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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