Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 91,524 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 376.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,858 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Athena Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.7%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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