Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.10 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 286.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,104 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.99 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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