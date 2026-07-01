Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 324,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after buying an additional 200,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock worth $276,101,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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