Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.98 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $176.55 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The business's fifty day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here