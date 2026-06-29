Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 13,816 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,840 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 0.1%

TWLO stock opened at $191.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 298.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $238.48. The company's 50 day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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