Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 243,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,964,000 after buying an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 117.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 267,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 144,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 192.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,158 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 82,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,860. The trade was a 26.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,306. This trade represents a 28.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,428 shares of company stock worth $2,482,197 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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