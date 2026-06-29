Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 5,757.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,853 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,512,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GTM opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTM

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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