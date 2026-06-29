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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 110,767 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
GeneDx logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management cut its GeneDx Holdings stake by 53.8% in the first quarter, selling 110,767 shares and leaving it with 95,128 shares valued at about $6.1 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally positive: GeneDx has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $86.86, though some firms recently downgraded the stock and trimmed targets.
  • Recent fundamentals and legal news remain a concern: GeneDx reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and missed revenue estimates, while ongoing securities class action reminders and allegations around the Fabric Genomics deal may weigh on investor sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,767 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of GeneDx worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WGS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.96. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,707,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 104,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,686.44. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares worth $1,295,646. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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