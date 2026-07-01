Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 63,903 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,442 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 63,903 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Alarm.com worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $101,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,892,567.90. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $172,668.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,427,952.98. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,169 shares of company stock worth $1,393,420 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alarm.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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