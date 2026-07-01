Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,250 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,035 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , suggesting improved earnings expectations and stronger near-term sentiment from analysts. TTM upgraded to Strong Buy

TTM Technologies was upgraded to , suggesting improved earnings expectations and stronger near-term sentiment from analysts. Positive Sentiment: TTMI also made Zacks’ Best Momentum Stocks list, which can attract traders looking for continuing price strength. TTMI on Best Momentum Stocks list

TTMI also made Zacks’ list, which can attract traders looking for continuing price strength. Positive Sentiment: The stock was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around its earnings outlook and momentum profile. TTMI added to Strong Buy list

The stock was added to Zacks’ list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around its earnings outlook and momentum profile. Neutral Sentiment: Several company insiders, including the CAO, CFO, COO, and multiple EVPs, disclosed share sales at around $208.92-$208.95 per share. While these sales may weigh on sentiment, they were modest relative to their remaining holdings and were fully disclosed in SEC filings. Insider selling disclosures

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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