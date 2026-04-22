Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 26,724 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,834 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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