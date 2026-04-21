Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,301 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,869,616,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $358,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,149,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $157,437,000 after purchasing an additional 276,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in CMS Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,824,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $133,661,000 after purchasing an additional 363,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,112 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $109,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,129,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:CMS opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

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