Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $114.31 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,808 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $114,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $355.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $362.91 and its 200-day moving average is $337.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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