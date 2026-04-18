Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $158.71 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $158,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%

AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $281.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.03.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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