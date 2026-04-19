Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.76 Million Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of W.P. Carey worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.93 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 176.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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