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Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.76 Million Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
W.P. Carey logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.0%, selling 13,586 shares to hold 444,008 shares worth about $28.76 million, and institutional investors now own roughly 73.73% of the stock.
  • W.P. Carey beat Q4 expectations with EPS of $1.27 (vs. $1.25 est.) and revenue of $444.55M (up 9.6% YoY), and gave FY2026 guidance of $5.13–$5.23 EPS versus analyst forecasts around $4.87.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.93 ($3.72 annualized) for a ~5.0% yield, though the dividend payout ratio is notably high at 176.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of W.P. Carey worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.93 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 176.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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