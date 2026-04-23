Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.06 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,067 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 439,224 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 359.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,918,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 1,501,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $49.38 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 154.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

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About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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