Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $60.10 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $371.45 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $331.78 and its 200 day moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $372.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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