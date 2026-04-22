Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 38,553 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,310 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Centene worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $41.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CNC opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Centene's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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