Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,895 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,860 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Zacks Research raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. China Renaissance raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.4%

GEV stock opened at $1,001.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $870.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.59. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.21 and a 12-month high of $1,009.49.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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