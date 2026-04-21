Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 80,887 Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $153,389,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,897,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $72,904,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $213.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 179,777 shares of company stock worth $28,252,720 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.Insmed's revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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