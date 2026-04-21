Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,047 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,029 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,234 shares of company stock worth $13,781,491. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $269.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $331.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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