Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,190 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. LyondellBasell Industries's payout ratio is presently -118.45%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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