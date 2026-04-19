Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,893 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,017 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $37,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $538.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $595.82.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $602.62 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $559.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.04 and a 1-year high of $603.39. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Key Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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