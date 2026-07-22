Assetmark Inc. Acquires 108,912 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 2,204.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,853 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company's stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

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Gold Fields Trading Up 3.4%

GFI stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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