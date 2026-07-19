Assetmark Inc. Acquires 14,341 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $419,065,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $208.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $201.99. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $242.00 price objective on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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