Assetmark Inc. Acquires 17,803 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.Equity Lifestyle Properties's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.70.

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About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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