Assetmark Inc. Acquires 26,688 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,939 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.38.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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