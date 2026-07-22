Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,941 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $456,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $315,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $340.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.91. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.11 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Celestica (CLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Several recent analysis pieces remain constructive on Celestica’s growth outlook, citing strong financial momentum, favorable earnings expectations, and potential upside if the company delivers another earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Celestica TSX: CLS Could Be 33% Below Fair Value On Earnings Optimism

Optimistic commentary also points to Celestica as a growth stock tied to AI infrastructure demand, with some analysts arguing it could still be attractively valued if cash flow and earnings continue to expand. Positive Sentiment: Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Celestica TSX: CLS Appoints Steven Dorwart To Lead Its Connectivity And Cloud Unit

Celestica also appointed Steven Dorwart to lead its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions unit, a leadership move that could support execution in its enterprise and hyperscaler-focused business. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story.

Some valuation-focused coverage argues the stock has run up so much over the past several years that expectations are high and the shares may already reflect much of the growth story. Negative Sentiment: The main recent concern is that CLS has fallen sharply from its highs and is now being viewed as part of the broader AI-stock pullback, with investors worried about an overbuild cycle and whether demand can keep up with lofty expectations. Celestica stock tumbles ahead of earnings: rebound or more pain?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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