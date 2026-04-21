Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,499 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,892,484.72. This trade represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $1,039,160.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,308.72. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 74,015 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $207.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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