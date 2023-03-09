Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors

S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?

Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors

Thu., March 9, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Zymeworks is moving higher after beating already bullish expectations. 
  • The biopharma company has a collaboration that should give it enough cash to get its lead cancer treatment across the finish line. 
  • Analyst sentiment is positive and the stock has a 60% upside. 
  • The small-cap stock is likely to remain volatile, but risk-tolerant investors with a long-term outlook may be rewarded. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Zymeworks

Zymeworks stock price

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) stock is up almost 5% after beating analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings in its March 7, 2023 earnings report. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is working on discovering, developing and commercializing multifunctional biotherapeutics.  The company’s initial focus is on cancer treatment. So any progress on that front will offer hope for more than just investors in ZYME stock. 

The post-earnings move is just the latest for ZYME stock, which has increased over 25% in the last 12 months. It could, however, put ZYME stock at a turning point. The stock has been in a persistent downtrend since mid-January. The question is whether this report will allow the stock to form a base that sends the stock on a new leg higher. 

What’s Driving the Earnings Report? 

The results reflect the revenue associated with the biotechnology company's collaboration in December 2022 with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ). Under this agreement, Zymeworks will have the exclusive license in the global development and commercialization of zanidatamab, excluding select Asia-Pacific territories already licensed to BeiGene – another partner of Zymeworks.  

These collaborations will help Zymeworks get products in their pipeline through the clinical trial stage. Currently, the company is focusing on cancer drugs. Specifically, the company targets cancers “with evidence of clinical activity in indications of unmet need.” 

Analysts are Turning Bullish 

Since announcing the collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, analyst sentiment has been positive. And since the earnings report, Guggenheim has reiterated its Buy rating and $!6 price target. The analysts' consensus price target tracked by MarketBeat is $13.00 which would give the stock a 60% upside from its current level.  


ZYME Stock Can be the Right Fit for the Right Investor 

Remember, Zymeworks is a clinical-stage company. It may still be a year or more before the company has a commercially available drug. That makes it hard to evaluate the company from a fundamental point of view.  

For what it’s worth the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Christoper Astle had this to say on the conference call, “...we believe we are well positioned for success with our new strategy. We have sufficient cash to pursue our planned development activities with a significantly reduced net cash burn...”  

To support that quote, Zymeworks reported it had $492.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The company projects a net operating cash burn between $90 million and $120 million. That number includes capex spending of approximately $15 million.  

And stocks like ZYME stock are notoriously the playground of traders who make decisions based on small price movements. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you have more of a long-term mindset for your investments, you should realize that there is likely to be some volatility with Zymeworks. 

But, if you have the time and patience to put a small amount of capital at risk, Zymeworks looks like it has a strategy that is built on more than hope.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Zymeworks right now?

Before you consider Zymeworks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zymeworks wasn't on the list.

While Zymeworks currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zymeworks (ZYME)
2.7328 of 5 stars		$8.00+0.5%N/A4.52Moderate Buy$13.00
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
2.8235 of 5 stars		$139.83+0.6%N/A-39.39Moderate Buy$204.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: