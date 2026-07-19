Assetmark Inc. Buys 60,827 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,144 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.55.

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Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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