Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $486.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $371.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.93. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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