Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $241,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

JPM stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $356.38.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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