Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,014 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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