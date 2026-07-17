Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.50% of United Airlines worth $148,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,015,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $812,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $547,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,128,629 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $349,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Key United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here