Assetmark Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 74,066.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 121.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,153,776 shares of the company's stock worth $205,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,833,000 after buying an additional 4,968,526 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,174,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,726,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,999,000 after buying an additional 2,141,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,008,000 after buying an additional 1,751,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Founders removed shares as collateral for margin loans, addressing a top governance and forced‑sale risk that had heightened investor concern; reduces tail‑risk of insider‑driven share liquidation. Article Title

Founders removed shares as collateral for margin loans, addressing a top governance and forced‑sale risk that had heightened investor concern; reduces tail‑risk of insider‑driven share liquidation. Positive Sentiment: Reports say executives revised the terms of personal loans tied to their shares, a development investors interpreted as lowering downside risk and helped calm markets. Article Title

Reports say executives revised the terms of personal loans tied to their shares, a development investors interpreted as lowering downside risk and helped calm markets. Positive Sentiment: Blue Owl is positioning a capital platform to finance hyperscale AI infrastructure — a strategic growth theme that could expand AUM and fee pools over time. Investors see this as a positive long‑term catalyst. Article Title

Blue Owl is positioning a capital platform to finance hyperscale AI infrastructure — a strategic growth theme that could expand AUM and fee pools over time. Investors see this as a positive long‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators and some investors argue private‑credit fears are overstated and that Blue Owl’s diversified AUM, fee model and insider alignment support recovery — this helps sentiment but is opinion‑driven. Article Title

Market commentators and some investors argue private‑credit fears are overstated and that Blue Owl’s diversified AUM, fee model and insider alignment support recovery — this helps sentiment but is opinion‑driven. Negative Sentiment: Headline coverage about dividend strains and pressure in private credit raised questions about sustainability of distributable income and contributed to recent volatility — a reminder that earnings/dividend dynamics remain a key risk. Article Title

Headline coverage about dividend strains and pressure in private credit raised questions about sustainability of distributable income and contributed to recent volatility — a reminder that earnings/dividend dynamics remain a key risk. Negative Sentiment: The need to revise share‑backed loan terms and prior use of shares as collateral highlighted governance scrutiny and the sensitivity of insiders’ leverage to share‑price declines; although the immediate issue is being unwound, it exposed the stock to outsized moves. Article Title

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.9%

OWL stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Further Reading

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