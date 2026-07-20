Assetmark Inc. Has $15.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,381 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,847 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $266.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $183.00 and a 12-month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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