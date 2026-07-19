Assetmark Inc. Has $21.12 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 218.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,164 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 87,204 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $208.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

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