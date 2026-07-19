Assetmark Inc. Has $21.20 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 318,221 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 38,742 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here